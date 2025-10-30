HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 7,032 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,032 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,031,129,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,706 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,724 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,640,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,215,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,206 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.80. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

