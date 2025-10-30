RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,039 shares during the period. RTX makes up 1.2% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in RTX were worth $37,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth $1,288,000. LBP AM SA increased its position in shares of RTX by 17.7% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,980,000 after acquiring an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 54.1% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $176.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $181.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,888.88. This trade represents a 42.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 51,318 shares of company stock worth $8,238,388 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.47.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

