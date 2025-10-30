Amalgamated Bank Sells 6,069 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,069 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $19,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 178.9% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FI. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price objective on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. William Blair downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fiserv to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $122.00 target price on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

Fiserv Stock Down 44.0%

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $70.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.58 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.16 and its 200 day moving average is $153.40.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.