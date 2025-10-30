Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,799 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $69,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,651.52. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total transaction of $177,249.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,622.90. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.17.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 6.6%

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $261.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.44 and a 200-day moving average of $301.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $260.24 and a one year high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

