Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 512 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 15,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.25.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $212.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

