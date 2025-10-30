Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,039 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $73,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $216.51 on Thursday. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

