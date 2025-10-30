Waste Management, Inc. $WM Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $53,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 41.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Waste Management by 23.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $234.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.95.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $197.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.02 and a 52 week high of $242.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

