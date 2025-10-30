Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 3,004 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,705 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 226.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $107.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $110.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.42.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 27th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

