Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 83.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,307 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,543,888,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $520,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,513 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 10,620,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,386 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $198.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 662.72, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.90 and a twelve month high of $199.85.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock worth $239,713,896. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

