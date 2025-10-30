Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $692,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $100.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.92. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $135.28 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

