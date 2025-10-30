Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,481 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $93,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $840.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $938.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.1%

LLY stock opened at $810.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $767.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $775.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $770.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $935.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

