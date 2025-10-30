Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,014,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,233,780,000 after buying an additional 810,854 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,278,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,001,903,000 after buying an additional 1,461,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,680,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,858,332,000 after buying an additional 756,192 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,009,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,708,220,000 after buying an additional 566,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,980,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,525,876,000 after buying an additional 1,535,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock opened at $91.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $99.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.61.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, October 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

