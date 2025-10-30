MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Has $842,000 Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,191 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 125.2% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised Starbucks to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.12.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.5%

SBUX opened at $84.17 on Thursday. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.68 and a 200-day moving average of $87.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.17%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

