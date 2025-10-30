Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Acquired by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $2,857,000. AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 60.3% in the second quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 14,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price target on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $407.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.32.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK opened at $369.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $379.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.62. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $329.16 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

