One Day In July LLC Has $716,000 Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

One Day In July LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,276 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. This represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 170,769 shares of company stock worth $50,297,667 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of ORCL opened at $275.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.97 and a 200 day moving average of $224.63. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $784.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $367.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

