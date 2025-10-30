Field & Main Bank Sells 170 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Field & Main Bank lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 23.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,140,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,995 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,656,034 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,635 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $1,085,600,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Applied Materials by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,189,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,097 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 43.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,428 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $235.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $237.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.34 and a 200-day moving average of $179.65.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.15.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

