Field & Main Bank Sells 455 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Field & Main Bank decreased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMG opened at $39.77 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.89. The firm has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMG. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.58.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

