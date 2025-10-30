Atria Investments Inc Trims Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,378 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 14,876 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $22,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 260.0% during the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 314.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in Salesforce by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.1%

Salesforce stock opened at $251.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.48 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.04 and a 200 day moving average of $258.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.57, for a total transaction of $557,032.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,947,632.47. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,372,703 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

