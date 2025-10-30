Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Purchased by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Painted Porch Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% in the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 450.0% during the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 314.8% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.13, for a total value of $576,292.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,910,680.23. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,372,703 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $251.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $226.48 and a one year high of $369.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.