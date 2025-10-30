Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Shares Bought by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,900,134,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $555,847,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,171,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,769 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,000,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,389 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Snowflake by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,732,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,693,000 after acquiring an additional 763,673 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $262.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.95.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW opened at $269.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.90. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.23 and a 1 year high of $272.39. The stock has a market cap of $91.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 2,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.01, for a total value of $702,365.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,240.36. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $2,634,219.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 241,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,986,649.88. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 926,388 shares of company stock worth $212,119,812 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

