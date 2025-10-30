CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,282 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,874 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 503.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,896,341 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $128,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,257 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 409,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 648,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,920,000 after acquiring an additional 129,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,981,262 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $608,481,000 after acquiring an additional 183,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,421,519 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $231,808,000 after buying an additional 572,533 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $80.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.92. The company has a market capitalization of $102.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $85.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $102.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bernstein Bank decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.38.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

