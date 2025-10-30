McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 203,327 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $59,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $1,324,961,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,917,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,954 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,556,485,000 after acquiring an additional 815,768 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 732.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $203,211,000 after acquiring an additional 572,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 607,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $177,390,000 after acquiring an additional 407,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of MCD stock opened at $302.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.66. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $276.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $215.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,463 shares of company stock worth $1,692,186. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MCD. TD Cowen lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

