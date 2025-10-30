Amalgamated Bank Has $27.09 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $27,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Lam Research from $122.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lam Research from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,942,091.42. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at $34,870,428.30. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $160.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $201.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.95. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $163.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

