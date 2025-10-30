Austin Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 18.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 6.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 220.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $543,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,567.70. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,712. The trade was a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 11,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,522 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $108.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Electric Power from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.79.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $122.11 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $122.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.31. The company has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

