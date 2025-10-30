Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 369 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 99,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 7,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total transaction of $8,829,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 737,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,015,742.72. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone purchased 2,538,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $64,999,998.31. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 7,506,209 shares in the company, valued at $192,234,012.49. This trade represents a 51.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,538,345 shares of company stock worth $65,046,628 and sold 16,984,634 shares worth $155,181,346. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $207.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.74.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX opened at $148.79 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.58.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 22.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 117.71%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

