Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Stake Lessened by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 48.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 67,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $218.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $220.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

