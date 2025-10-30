Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Cummins by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 7.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its position in Cummins by 5.3% during the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $235,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Trading Up 6.6%

CMI opened at $441.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $414.29 and its 200-day moving average is $361.15. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.02 and a 1-year high of $442.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.30, for a total value of $3,514,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,873,972.60. This trade represents a 20.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen H. Quintos sold 1,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $529,766.31. Following the sale, the director owned 5,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,659.91. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 43,119 shares of company stock worth $17,674,285 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $380.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.50.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

