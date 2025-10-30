The Boeing Company $BA Shares Purchased by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,167 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Boeing by 1,712.5% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Boeing from $249.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.32.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $213.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.16. The stock has a market cap of $161.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The business had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($10.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

