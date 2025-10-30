The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,502,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,157 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $306,905,000. Amundi increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 76.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,186,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,592,000 after purchasing an additional 944,731 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 187.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,055,000 after purchasing an additional 926,709 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,818,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,336,000 after purchasing an additional 830,440 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $211.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $201,927.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,824.95. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $181.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

