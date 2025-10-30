Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 79.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 723 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $650,960,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $404,288,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 188.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,206,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,139,000 after buying an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 433.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 620,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,839,000 after buying an additional 504,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,417,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,427,129,000 after buying an additional 407,878 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR opened at $449.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $459.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $405.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.57. The company has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho set a $415.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $490.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $352.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

