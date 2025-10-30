Carret Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $262.00.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $241.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.66 and a 1-year high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 93.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.46%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

