Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Has $290,000 Stake in Deere & Company $DE

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $571,073,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 132.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 721,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,946,000 after buying an additional 410,636 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 97.1% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 733,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,442,000 after buying an additional 361,526 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,876,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,227,258,000 after buying an additional 286,253 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 23.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,150,000 after buying an additional 256,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $542.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.72.

Shares of DE opened at $473.16 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $387.03 and a 12-month high of $533.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $468.82 and its 200 day moving average is $489.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $127.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

