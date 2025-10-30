Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 221 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,829 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 41,237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in Walmart by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 15,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 430.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 986 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $222,926.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 621,718 shares in the company, valued at $62,998,684.94. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $2,081,006.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,354,162 shares in the company, valued at $466,679,083.16. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,525,280. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

Walmart Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE WMT opened at $102.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.28 and its 200-day moving average is $99.05.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

