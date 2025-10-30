iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 416.0% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,477.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $91.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.63. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $94.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3104 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.