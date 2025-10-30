7,785 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 24,742 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0%

TLT opened at $91.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $94.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.63.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3104 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

