Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Realty Income by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,920.73. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Trading Down 1.5%

Realty Income stock opened at $58.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.42 and its 200-day moving average is $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The company has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 313.59%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

