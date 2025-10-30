Spinnaker Trust Acquires 192 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $118.89 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.39. The company has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

