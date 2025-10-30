Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Has $632,000 Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $148.63 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $146.96 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.09. The company has a market cap of $347.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $6,309,515.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,375 shares in the company, valued at $50,228,106.25. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,279,007.34. This trade represents a 18.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

