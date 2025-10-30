Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 1,228 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,558 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.5% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,484,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,360,494,000 after purchasing an additional 720,447 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,398,000 after buying an additional 891,326 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 19.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,391,240,000 after buying an additional 1,494,261 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,949,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,279,867,000 after buying an additional 477,192 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,480,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,374,866,000 after buying an additional 778,012 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $377.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $375.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.