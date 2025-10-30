Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,218 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $168.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.94.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $3,767,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,529,181.40. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $371,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 311,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,416,785.98. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 274,118 shares of company stock worth $46,180,719 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.4%

AMD stock opened at $264.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.57 and a 200 day moving average of $151.00. The firm has a market cap of $428.97 billion, a PE ratio of 151.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $267.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.