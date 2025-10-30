Hantz Financial Services Inc. Purchases 59,840 Shares of CarMax, Inc. $KMX

Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 45.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 191,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,840 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $12,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 626.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,364,000 after purchasing an additional 778,652 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,872,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,370,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CarMax by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 815,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,541,000 after buying an additional 207,665 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,093,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,056,000 after buying an additional 206,106 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CarMax from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $81.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $42.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day moving average is $59.92. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.24 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.39). CarMax had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

