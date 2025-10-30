Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Buys 14 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in Equinix were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Equinix by 121.4% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total value of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,918,139.58. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,935,708. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQIX opened at $797.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $794.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $815.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a PE ratio of 78.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $701.41 and a 1 year high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%.The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.05 earnings per share. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 183.74%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $917.00 price target on shares of Equinix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Equinix from $1,035.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $957.38.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

