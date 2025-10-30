International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lowered its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,159,637,000 after buying an additional 1,298,515 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,636,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,608,000 after buying an additional 524,633 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,516,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,812,000 after buying an additional 52,317 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,550,000 after buying an additional 889,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,108,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,022,000 after buying an additional 24,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:IBM opened at $308.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.70. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $319.35. The company has a market cap of $288.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

