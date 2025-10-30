Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $23.23 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,564 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $23,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,996,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 70.2% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 35,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 10.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 32,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $776.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $822.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $789.67.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total value of $589,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,153.28. This trade represents a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total value of $3,472,635.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,420,157.52. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of PH stock opened at $774.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.35. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $784.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $753.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $702.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

