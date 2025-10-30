iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Holdings Raised by Buck Wealth Strategies LLC

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $690.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $724.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $693.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $663.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $623.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

