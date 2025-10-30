Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,744,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,252 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,723,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 588.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,079,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,106,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,985 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D stock opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.92. Dominion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $62.52. The firm has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.07%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 4,152 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

