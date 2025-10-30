Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 3,468 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6,012.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,470,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364,981 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,706,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,255,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,520 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,517,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,390 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,860,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,394 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2,169.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 682,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,743,000 after acquiring an additional 652,785 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average of $46.26. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.1533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

