Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.60 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,011,000 after acquiring an additional 908,554 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 52.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,149,000 after purchasing an additional 955,529 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,747,000 after purchasing an additional 760,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,713,000 after purchasing an additional 352,473 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $5,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 354,116 shares in the company, valued at $182,369,740. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.77, for a total value of $2,643,850.00. Following the sale, the director owned 770,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,394,019.12. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 163,090 shares of company stock worth $78,144,499 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CRWD. Capital One Financial boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.78.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $545.50 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $294.68 and a fifty-two week high of $553.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $470.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -458.40, a P/E/G ratio of 128.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

