Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys 253 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $27,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,817,535,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,586.5% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 933,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $742,965,000 after acquiring an additional 877,875 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,178,706,000 after acquiring an additional 840,731 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,806,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,638,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,269,777,000 after acquiring an additional 626,623 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServiceNow news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,489,427.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,350. This represents a 36.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,526,684.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,594,950.60. This trade represents a 12.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,980 shares of company stock worth $16,049,017. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $911.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.64 billion, a PE ratio of 114.83, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $920.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $946.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,131.07.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

