GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $313.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $331.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.49. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $316.67.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.