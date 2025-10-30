GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.
GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.3%
Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $313.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $331.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.49. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $316.67.
GE Aerospace Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.27.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace
GE Aerospace Profile
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
